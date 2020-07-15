Tekashi 69 has been on house arrest after getting an early release from prison following his high-profile arrest on racketeering and firearm charges and testimony against his former fellow gang members. Since his release from prison, Tekashi has made good on his promise to return to music. Along with his fair share of social media antics, the rapper has released a handful of songs and his “Trollz” collaboration with Nicki Minaj even earned him a No. 1. Now, Tekashi is setting his sights on the future and has detailed his plans for when he’s released from house arrest.

According to Tekashi’s lawyer Lance Lazzaro, the rapper plans on making moves shortly after his release from house arrest in early August. The rapper not only plans on making a series of public appearances, but he’s also allegedly working on an entire album. “I think you’ll see an entire album released the month of August, as well as some music videos that he will release once he’s done with home confinement. He’s going to be busy,” Lazzaro told Complex.

Lazzaro continued: “It’s his intent to appear in public. He’s got a security team made up of former FBI agents and NYPD detectives, so he’s going to be well-protected when he does step out into the public eye, and he does plan on doing that.”

Lazzaro’s comments arrived alongside Tekashi’s decision to delete all social media accounts in his last two weeks on house arrest. According to Lazzaro, Tekashi wants to keep a low profile in order to protect himself against releasing any information that would tip Nine Trey Blood members to his whereabouts. It was formerly reported that Tekashi would be able to go into the witness protection program but he’d have to pay for his own tattoo removal.