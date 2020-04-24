Just a couple of days into April, Tekashi 69 become somewhat of a free man after a judge ordered his early release from prison due to concerns over the coronavirus. Tekashi, who feared that his asthma would leave him vulnerable to the disease, was initially denied an early release request after his team failed to file the necessary paperwork. He eventually received the green light to be released, and is currently serving the remainder of his sentence under house arrest. But while looking to re-start his rap career, he has made another request of the court.

According to Vulture, Tekashi 69 is seeking permission from the court to be allowed to shoot music videos in his backyard. A letter from his attorney Lance Lazzaro asks the court to allow him to spend up to two hours in his backyard, once a week, for employment purposes only. He is looking to record music videos in his backyard.”

The request comes not too long after Tekashi returned to his trolling antics on social media. He first made a comment about snitching on a Shade Room Instagram post — his first social media post since his incarceration — and he later joined Tory Lanez’s Quarantine Radio on Instagram Live to deliver another joke about snitching.

