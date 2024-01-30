OVO Sound record label found its first lady in Naomi Sharon. Since releasing her debut single in January 2023, the “Nothing Sweeter” singer has not let her Drake co-sign go to waste. Naomi has hit the ground running by dropping her debut studio album, Obsidian, and making an appearance on ColorsxStudios.

Now, she’s ready to show off her performance capabilities and intrinsic vocal skills in person to fans worldwide. On January 24, Naomi took to her official Instagram page to announce her first-ever headlining tour to support her new album. On March 22, Naomi’s Obsidian Tour will formally kick off at The Pepper Club in West Hollywood, California.

Along the 7-date run, Naomi will make stops in Brooklyn, London, Paris, and Amsterdam. As of today (January 29), Naomi has not yet announced any supporting acts. But fans hope she has a feature surprise guests up her sleeve by the time she takes to the stage in their city.

Tickets for Naomi Sharon’s Obsidian Tour are on sale now. Find more information here. View the tour schedule below.