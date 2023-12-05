Tems has been relatively quiet lately: She released “Me & U,” a new single, earlier this year, but that was her first new song in two years. Things have started to ramp up in Q4 2024, though. Following the aforementioned “Me & U” in October, Tems announced today (December 5) that she has another new song, “Not An Angel,” coming soon.

On social media, Tems shared what is presumably the single’s cover art, a blurry photo of what appears to be Tems in a squatting position. The post indicates the song is set for release this Friday, December 8.

NOT AN ANGEL. OUT THIS FRIDAY🕊️✨ pic.twitter.com/iM8r0fyQkJ — TEMS (@temsbaby) December 5, 2023

Despite not being productive in terms of new release, Tems still had a few notable moments in 2023. She picked up a Grammy for Best Melodic Rap Performance, for her, Drake, and Future’s “Wait For U.” She wore an attention-grabbing dress to the Oscars that looked great but probably wasn’t beloved by those who had the misfortune of sitting behind her. In September, there were rumors flying around on social media that she was pregnant with Future’s baby, which she addressed with a simple response.

Tems has yet to release a full-length album, but perhaps her two year-ending singles are signs that one is finally on the way soon.