Tems 2023 ONE MusicFest
Getty Image
Music

Tems Will Slip In Another Song Before 2023 Ends With Her Upcoming Single, ‘Not An Angel’

Tems has been relatively quiet lately: She released “Me & U,” a new single, earlier this year, but that was her first new song in two years. Things have started to ramp up in Q4 2024, though. Following the aforementioned “Me & U” in October, Tems announced today (December 5) that she has another new song, “Not An Angel,” coming soon.

On social media, Tems shared what is presumably the single’s cover art, a blurry photo of what appears to be Tems in a squatting position. The post indicates the song is set for release this Friday, December 8.

Despite not being productive in terms of new release, Tems still had a few notable moments in 2023. She picked up a Grammy for Best Melodic Rap Performance, for her, Drake, and Future’s “Wait For U.” She wore an attention-grabbing dress to the Oscars that looked great but probably wasn’t beloved by those who had the misfortune of sitting behind her. In September, there were rumors flying around on social media that she was pregnant with Future’s baby, which she addressed with a simple response.

Tems has yet to release a full-length album, but perhaps her two year-ending singles are signs that one is finally on the way soon.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Daniel Donato Is Your New Country-Style Jam-Band Guitar God
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of November 2023
by: Uproxx authors
×