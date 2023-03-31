Teyana Taylor let the tea spill to Tamron Hall, confirming that she’s in the process of playing Dionne Warwick in an eventual biopic.

“We’re already working on it,” Taylor said in a preview clip of their interview shared exclusively with Billboard. “We’re in the building process right now. I always wanted to make sure I could lock in with any person that I would be playing.”

During the interview, Taylor noted that she was pulling her inspiration from biopics of other famous musicians, including 1993’s What’s Love Got To Do With It about Tina Turner and 2004’s Ray about Ray Charles. “I miss when movies were like that, when you got to really get to know them and tap in,” she shared.

Details about her project portraying Warwick are still under wraps. However, Taylor revealed that the two of them are close and “talk every day.” She is also going to eat at her favorite Jersey Italian restaurant soon.

“I’ve always been a firm believer and stood on safety,” Taylor added. “She’s had a wonderful career, and I think right now is about making her feel as safe as possible to tell her story because a lot of these stories get misconstrued or dramatized to an extent. That’s not really where we want to go.”

