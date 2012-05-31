Tomorrow is the 45th anniversary of the release of the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. With every passing year, we get closer to 2031, when writers all around the world will be able to use “When It’s 64: The Legacy of Sgt. Pepper’s” as a headline. Hopefully we’re all dead by then.
ANYWAY…yes, Sgt. Pepper’s, the so-called greatest album of all-time, according to Rolling Stone. Much like its cover, the record itself is made up of a collage of genres and sounds, from the psychedelica of “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” to the commercial jingle parody “Good Morning Good Morning,” all made cohesive by the work of producer George Martin. And I guess those Liverpool lads, too. It’s an album that pairs nicely with any other type of music, which is why so many of its songs have been used as hip-hop samples. In honor of Sgt. Pepper’s, and the band in general, here are the 10 greatest songs that sample the Beatles (mashups excluded).
(Pic via)
Song: “Thought @ Work” by the Roots
Sample: “Hey Bulldog”
Album: Phrenology (2002)
Song: “The Sounds of Science” by Beastie Boys
Sample(s): “Back in the U.S.S.R.,” “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise),””The End,” and “When I’m Sixty-Four”
Album: Paul’s Boutique (1989)
Song: “The Heart Gently Weeps” by Wu-Tang Clan
Sample: “While My Guitar Gently Weeps”
Album: 8 Diagrams (2007)
Song: “Fraternity Record” by 2 Live Crew
Sample: “Day Tripper”
Album: As Nasty As They Wanna Be (1989)
Song: “Who Stole the Soul?” by Public Enemy
Sample: “A Day In the Life” and “Getting Better”
Album: Fear of a Black Planet (1990)
Song: “Lonely People” by Talib Kweli w/ LaToiya Williams
Sample: “Eleanor Rigby”
Album: The Beautiful Mix CD (2004)
Song: “Push It Along” by A Tribe Called Quest
Sample: “All You Need is Love”
Album: People’s Instinctive Travels and the Paths of Rhythm (1990)
Song: “Jeri Curl” by Poison Clan
Sample: “Do You Want to Know a Secret?”
Album: 2 Low Life Muthas (1990)
Song: “Baby, You’re a Rich Man” by the Fat Boys
Sample: “Baby, You’re a Rich Man”
Album: Disorderlies (1987)
Song: “In My Life” by Doc Brown
Sample: “In My Life”
Album: Citizen Smith: Volume One (2004)
Doc Brown is a stand up now
He is, and “In My Life” is still awesome.
Missing:
MF Doom -Tick, Tick (samples Glass Onion)
Hip-hop borrows beats from talented arists? I had no idea…
Not really the point I’m making…which is to say, I’m not trying to make a point.
What is, every song on “(What’s the story) morning glory” Alex?
This entire list should have just been “The Grey Album”.
I’m the biggest Wu-Tang fan there is, but that song is an abomination.
The Grey Album is THE BEST, but I didn’t want to include mashups, because then it would have just been that and the Wu-Tang one.
was going to say the same thing about The Grey album.
third that.
of course nothing beats the beatles songs untouched. but cool idea. I like the talib and doc brown songs
the fat boys movie should have gotten oscars.
Any music lawyers around these parts? I am curious about the process of clearing Beatles music.
I think it probably goes something like this: $$$$$$$$$$$
I will back Revolver as the greatest Beatles album until I die, then Rubber Soul, THEN Sgt. Pepper’s.
My girl likes franks, not pork and beans.