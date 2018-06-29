The Band Announced A 50th Anniversary Edition Of ‘Music From Big Pink’

06.29.18

2018 marks the 50th anniversary of the release of one of the greatest debut albums of all time. I’m of course talking about The Band’s seminal record Music From Big Pink. And in case you thought The Band was going to miss out on marking that incredible milestone, I’m happy to report you are sorely mistaken.

Today, Capitol Records announced plans for a super deluxe edition of that record, complete with a new stereo mix for the album produced by Bob Clearmountain that was made from the original four-track analog masters, as well as alternate takes, demos and more.

Shortly after the completion of the tumultuous, electrified tours backing Bob Dylan through North America and Europe in 1965 and 1966, The Band retreated to a pink house in Woodstock, New York and began working out new songs at a stunning clip. Many of the tracks they cooked up with Dylan made up the majority of what became known as The Basement Tapes, but some they set aside for themselves and later recorded in professional studios in New York and Los Angeles for their debut Music From Big Pink.

The anniversary edition of this album sheds new light on The Band’s creative process, containing five alternate takes and outtakes from the recording sessions as well as a previously unreleased a cappella version of the their classic song “I Shall Be Released.”

The 50th anniversary edition of Music From Big Pink is set to drop on August 31. Check out the full tracklist below and pre-order your copy here.

1. “Tears Of Rage”
2. “To Kingdom Come”
3. “In A Station”
4. “Caledonia Mission”
5. “The Weight”
6. “We Can Talk”
7. “Long Black Veil”
8. “Chest Fever”
9. “Lonesome Suzie”
10. “This Wheel’s On Fire”
11. “I Shall Be Released”

Bonus Tracks:
12. “Yazoo Street Scandal” (Outtake)
13. “Tears Of Rage” (Alternate Take)
14. “Long Distance” Operator (Outtake)
15. “Lonesome Suzie” (Alternate Take)
16. “Key To The Highway” (Outtake)
17. “I Shall Be Released” (A Cappella)

