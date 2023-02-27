TheBasement returned to LA on Wednesday (February 22) with a stacked lineup including a surprise appearance by Atlanta rap standout Baby Tate and the return of burgeoning R&B star Maeta, who last performed at TheBasement in 2018. The live showcase has been a premiere destination for some of hip-hop and R&B’s breakout artists; in November, Brooklyn native Lola Brooke brought her viral hit “Don’t Play With It” to the West Coast ahead of her ongoing world takeover, while a prior show featured GoGo Morrow and KenTheMan, both breakout stars in their own rights. Get to know the show’s most recent performers, including Dylan Sinclar, Lil Vada, and Shady Blu, below. Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Baby Tate Baby Tate has been an Uproxx cover artist and a fixture on soundtracks from some of your favorite shows including Insecure. She recently teamed up with Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds on his 2022 album Girls’ Night Out, joining him on The Tonight Show to perform their collaboration, “Don’t Even Think About It.” Tate’s latest mixtape, Mani/Pedi, dropped in September featuring records like “Slut Him Out” and “Ain’t No Love.” Dylan Sinclair Canadian singer-songwriter Dylan Sinclair was nominated for a Juno Award for his debut album Proverb in 2021. He’s a soulful presence in the vein of countryman Daniel Caesar, with a smooth vocal delivery and emotive, plainspoken lyrics that clearly evoke the wealth of feelings that pervade modern relationships. His most recent EP, No Longer In The Suburbs, is out now. “I’ve just started performing live shows and I’m enjoying this stage in my career,” he says. “Hope you do too.”

Lil Vada Pronounced “Vay-dah,” this LA native has a gift for producing some of his hometown’s finest ratchet anthems. He’s been picking up steam over the past month or so as his high-energy reimaginings of 2000s club favorites have gained traction in the streets. He’s got a deceptively straightforward delivery that slots easily into the well-worn swing pocket favored by LA’s current crop of post-gangsta rappers and a sense of playfulness about his menacing boasts. “I want people to understand that my energy is different and my passion for music comes from hunger and the need to make my dad proud,” he says. Maeta Returning to TheBasement for the first time since 2018, Maeta wants listeners “to feel unapologetic about their sexuality, mistakes, and feel comforted through the uncertainty of life and love.” Since her last appearance at TheBasement when she was 17 (her first performance ever), she says she’s a “whole new girl” — and her resume since then can back that up. In just the past month, she’s appeared on Vic Mensa’s new single “Strawberry Louis Vuitton” after collaborating with the likes of Ambré, Beam, Buddy, Kaytranada, and more.