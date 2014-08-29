The ‘BoJack Horseman’ Theme Was Written By A Familiar Rock Star (And His Uncle)

Netflix’s weirdo animated series BoJack Horseman was released last Friday, but you’re forgiven if you haven’t checked it out yet. You had things to see, people to do — those ice buckets weren’t going to fill themselves. If you’re ever going to watch BoJack, though, this is the (three-day) weekend to do it, before your DVR is so clogged with new shows that you forget about slightly less new shows.
The cast — Will Arnett, Alison Brie, Aaron Paul, Amy Sedaris, and Paul F. Tompkins — is top notch, as is the theme song. It was written and performed by the Black Keys’ Pat Carney and his uncle, sax player Ralph Carney, who refers to himself as the “Akron Cracker” on his website, so he’s OK in my book.
Show was very good, the season ends with kind of a thud though.
I like how dark it is, but really enjoy the animal jokes.
I’m lukewarm on the show itself but the animal jokes are my favorite part.
Also, Patton Oswalt as Charlie Rose!
And Neil McBeal, the Navy SEAL
Great show with lots of potential. Is unusual in that it’s a cartoon comedy with actual dramatic story arcs.
Beyonce spraining her ankle was great and Vincent Adult-Man is by far the hero of the show