The ‘BoJack Horseman’ Theme Was Written By A Familiar Rock Star (And His Uncle)

Senior Pop Culture Editor
08.29.14 7 Comments

Netflix’s weirdo animated series BoJack Horseman was released last Friday, but you’re forgiven if you haven’t checked it out yet. You had things to see, people to do — those ice buckets weren’t going to fill themselves. If you’re ever going to watch BoJack, though, this is the (three-day) weekend to do it, before your DVR is so clogged with new shows that you forget about slightly less new shows.

The cast — Will Arnett, Alison Brie, Aaron Paul, Amy Sedaris, and Paul F. Tompkins — is top notch, as is the theme song. It was written and performed by the Black Keys’ Pat Carney and his uncle, sax player Ralph Carney, who refers to himself as the “Akron Cracker” on his website, so he’s OK in my book.

