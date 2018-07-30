How Music On ‘The Bold Type’ Helped Make It One Of The Most Talked About Shows Of 2018

Courtesy of ABC

The Bold Type is one of those shows that has picked up major steam in 2018. Currently, the series is coming to the close of its second season centering around the lives of three early twenty-something girls (read: millennials) who work in media. Jane is a plucky young writer who landed her first staff writer gig at the fictional Scarlet magazine, Kat is the biracial social media director who has suddenly found herself having romantic feelings for a woman (a queer Muslim political artist and photographer, no less), and Sutton is the tried and true administrative assistant, who is finally stepping into her role as a stylist in the magazine’s fashion department.

But, what may sound like just another soapy drama actually unfolds into a show that fearlessly tackles some of the most important issues that young women — and men — are facing today. From the sometimes difficult details of discussing, supporting and participating in queer sexuality, to topics like sexual assault, the often elusive female orgasm, public shaming/digital trauma, and even the history of misogyny and white, heteronormative male voices dictating much of culture (even in women’s media), the show is a refreshingly honest and current take on the lived realities of a young American’s life.

While it skews mostly toward a female audience, even male critics at prestigious publications like The New Yorker have weighed in on the show’s optimism and ability to tackle tough issues with easy grace. And while discussion of the plot and politics of the show are well and good, there’s another element that has continually impressed me throughout The Bold Type‘s tenure, and that is the soundtrack. Many current shows in our age of peak TV, with the cache of prestigious dramas and largely male-based audiences and proclivities, use big songs sparingly, with just a few needle drops that hit at dramatic moments.

A perfect example of a show that pulls that kind of music supervision off well is Billions, as showrunner Brian Koppelman says, he uses music as an “emotional accelerator.” That’s great, but that’s not how music is used on The Bold Type. Instead, there are countless needle drops throughout each episode, as songs are woven into plotlines themselves via thematic tie-ins, and music becomes a piece of the show’s aesthetic that’s just as important as the characters and the narrative.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The music supervisor for the show, Rob Lowry, is something of a fixture in the LA music community and has previously spoken with Uproxx about the specifics of his job in general for our music industry week. Now, he’s sat down with us to talk about how he got connected with The Bold Type team in the first place, what goes into selecting songs that soundtrack each episode, and the importance of being involved with a show like this in 2018. Read our conversation below.

How’d you first get connected with The Bold Type, and what drew you to be involved with the show?

One of my first jobs in LA was as a PA on the shows Parenthood and Friday Night Lights. In the writer’s room, I befriended a bunch of writers and told them all I wanted to be a music supervisor; I would give them all mix CDs and stuff. One of those writers was Sarah Watson, and she created the whole show. Obviously now, I’ve actually started being a supervisor, so when this show came around I hit her up about it and she brought me on for the pilot. What drew me to the show was the fact that it was unapologetically feminist. The first cut I saw was pretty badass and it didn’t hold anything back. I’d always loved Sarah’s writing and Parenthood is one of my all-time favorite shows, even while I was working on it. I loved her writing and I loved her voice. Watching the first cut too… there was so much music. It was like a huge playground for me.