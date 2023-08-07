‘The Chi’: Here’s The Music You Heard In Season 6, Episode 1

(WARNING: Spoilers for this week’s The Chi episode will be found below.) Nearly a year after season five ended, The Chi returned over the weekend to kick off season six and return us to the rollercoaster lives of Kevin, Jake, Emmett, Victor, and more. Change is in order for the show’s main cast to start the season. Kevin finds new love after moving into an apartment, Jemma has to deal with a new woman in her father’s life, Emmett has new success with Smokey but it comes with a price, and Victor finally learns whether or not his campaign for city council was a successful one. The aforementioned events in the first episode of Showtime’s The Chi season two, titled “New Chi City,” are soundtracked by songs that help to accentuate the emotions behind each scene. You can find a list of them below as well as details about the scenes that the records played behind.

Laya — “Sailor Moon” This record plays during the opening scene of season six’s first episode. It can be heard during a sex scene with Emmett and Keisha that leads to an argument about who will help the kids get ready for the day as Emmett and Keisha both have to get themselves ready for work. LaRussell, Deaf Heff, & HeyKujo — “Perfect Timing” This song is heard around the 5:50 mark as Deja and Shaad wake up to start their day. Shaad recently moved in with Deja, but it hasn’t been the easiest transition as he struggles to find his footing (and a job) after his release from prison.

She Go Hard — “Make It Go MMMMMM” The track appears around the 32:03 mark after Victor makes a speech at Smokey’s. Though the speech went well, things take a quick left as someone spills two drinks on him which forces him to make a quick change from his dress shirt and jacket into a Smokey’s t-shirt. She Go Hard’s “Make It Go MMMMMM” was revealed to be the record that played at this moment after it was Shazam’ed during this episode. Despite this, the song is not available for streaming at this moment. Mando Beats & Mista Raja — “Victorious” We hear this record at the 36:30 mark as Kevin kicks off a party at his new apartment. He got the apartment after he fought, and won, to move out of his mom and stepmom’s house to close season five.

J. Howell — “Faithful” This song is heard around the 37:41 mark after Emmett surprises Tiffany with a new car after she asked him for one. She’s surprised by the gift and her current boyfriend, Rob (played by Iman Shumpert), doesn’t seem too happy with Emmett’s move. C Rois — “Watch The Clock” This record plays around the 47:07 mark after an awkward conversation between Jemma’s father, his new lover, and Jemma herself. This transitions into a conversation between Kevin and Maisha at the former’s apartment and it leads to a surprising kiss between the two.