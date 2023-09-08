(WARNING: Spoilers for this week’s The Chi episode will be found below.) The sixth episode in The Chi season six was supposed to be a joyful one. The kids of Chicago’s south side have reached the end of their high school careers and they’re preparing for graduation. With this, come big life decisions for everyone. Kevin is leaning toward a video gaming gig in Los Angeles, which means he must inform not only his mom but also his girlfriend Maisha about it. Bakari reconnects with his sister and Papa finds happiness with a new surprise in his relationship with Kenya. As with everything in The Chi, things aren’t always peachy and rosy in Chicago. Keisha discovered the bag of money that Douda and Nuk forced Emmett to hide at his home and that turned out to be a breaking point for him as he tried to force his way out of his deal with Douda. That didn’t work out too well for him, and the same could be said about Bakari in the aftermath of his arrest for driving with a stolen car. Victor is being investigated for Q’s murder and he has to decide whether or not to confess to his involvement in the crime. Additionally, Marcus and Jemma’s disagreements continue, but none of the above makes for the worst thing that happened in this episode. Papa’s father is seemingly dead after he was killed by someone we can assume is an associate of Douda. The events mentioned above in the sixth episode of Showtime’s The Chi season six, titled “Boys II Men,” are soundtracked by songs that help to accentuate the emotions behind each scene. You can find a list of them below and details about the scenes the records played behind. The following records were provided thanks to the Showtime Entertainment Public Relations team. Some records are unreleased and will not be on streaming until a later date. Check back for updates on a release.

Preston — “Pressure” We hear this record around the 6:20 mark as Kevin, Maisha, Jake, Jemma, Lynae, and Papa prepare to take pictures for graduation. They’re all a bit antsy as they wait in line for the photos. Lynae talks about still being on punishment and wanting to move out, Kevin says to be careful what you wish for, Papa is stressing about his photos, and Maisha shows them how it’s done. Crown — “Wild Bill” This song plays around the 8:05 mark as Douda punches Bakari in the face for losing the stolen Lamborghini that he allowed him to drive for prom. Douda also consults with Nuk about figuring out a way to wash their money. He learns that Pastor Jackson is the one making things difficult for them.

J Doe — “Need Some Prayer” Around the 15:15 mark, this record plays as Jamal pulls up in a truck to see Bakari at the door of Nina’s house where Lynae is staying. Bakari apologized to Nina for putting her in harm’s way and he later explained to Jamal how he got a black eye. Jamal then offers Bakari a ride home. Stix — “Prayer” This record can be heard around the 23:21 mark as Jamal and Bakari continue their drive. Jamal warns Bakari about his street life and how being in jail will affect him if he continues down this path. Jamal also suggests that Bakari take some time apart from Lynae after the stolen car incident.

Kieran The Light — “No Pressure” We hear this record around the 28:15 mark as Jamal and Bakari arrive at Papa’s house where the latter has been staying. It’s there that they see Bakari’s sister sitting on the steps. Bakari and his sister Britney were split up into separate foster homes and lost touch with each other over the years. Rukus — “Spin The Block” This song plays around the 29:00 mark as Bakari and Britney catch up with each other. Britney reveals that she’s no longer hustling in the streets and is instead, focusing on her music career to accomplish her dreams. She asks if she can stay with Bakari, but he says that the decision isn’t up to him as it’s not his house. They exchange contacts to stay in touch.

EMAN8 — “Inspired” EMAN8’s record plays around the 48:58 mark as Kevin, Maisha, Jake, Jemma, Lynae, and Papa take their seats in an auditorium to begin graduation. Before things kick off, Douda comes in to have Bakari come with him but Victor and Pastor Jackson tell Douda that Bakari isn’t going anywhere. Durand The Rapper — “Forever Kings” Around the 52:10 mark, this song plays as Kevin concludes his graduation speech to his classmates. He revealed his plans to go to Los Angeles to chase his video game dreams and he encouraged his classmates to pursue their own goals, no matter how big or small they are.

Lupe Fiasco — “Kick Push” This record can be heard around the 54:34 mark at a party that Kevin, Maisha, Jake, Jemma, Lynae, Bakari, Britney, and Papa attend after graduation. It’s here that Lynae meets Britney for the first time and that Britney learns that Bakari has a girlfriend. Amari Noelle aka Britney — “At It Again (“Kick Push” Freestyle) We hear this record around the 55:35 mark as Britney, played by real-life artist Amari Noelle, takes over the mic to freestyle over “Kick Push.” Everyone is blown away, though Maisha seems to be a bit jealous as it’s been a while since her raps have brought her the applause that Britney received.