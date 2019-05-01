Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The National are gearing up to release their upcoming eighth album, I Am Easy To Find, later this month, and in the lead-up to it, they’ve shared some artistic videos for the album’s songs. For example, the band’s “Light Years” video that they shared a month ago was a cinematic black and white clip. Now they’ve shared a video for “Hairpin Turns,” and it’s driven by a similar aesthetic.

Alongside the band themselves, the video also features Gail Ann Dorsey, Mina Tindle, Kate Stables of This Is The Kit, and dancer Sharon Eyal. The grayscale video for the midtempo, piano-led song cuts between Eyal’s dancing and the band performing the song, all in a completely white room. It’s visually simple, which puts the focus directly on the subjects in a captivating way.

The band wrote of the video in a tweet, “We’re excited to share the track and video ‘Hairpin Turns’ from our new album ‘I Am Easy To Find’. The video directed by Mike Mills features dancer Sharon Eyal, as well as Gail Ann Dorsey, @MinaTindle, and Kate Stables of @thisisthekit.”

Watch the video for “Hairpin Turns” above. The band also has a bunch of summer tour dates coming up, so check those out here.

I Am Easy To Find is out 5/17 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.