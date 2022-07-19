The Pharcyde Are Reportedly Reuniting On Fatlip’s Upcoming Album

The Pharcyde can easily stake a claim to two of the greatest golden age era hip-hop albums in Bizarre Ride II and the J-Dilla produced Labcanbincalifornia. But the West Coast underground rap foursome is also remembered for the in-fighting that prevented them from becoming one of the truly great rap legacy acts. A tumultuous split, followed by piecemeal tours, and arguably half-hearted reunion appearances have stained The Pharcyde’s longevity. But it seems as though now in 2022, Fatlip, Slimkd3, Imani, and Bootie Brown are ready to turn over a new leaf together.

The four members of The Pharcyde are set to appear on two tracks off of Fatlip’s upcoming album, Torpor. According to AllHiphop, a press release says that, “One of the group’s songs is ‘My Bad,’ which shows the members apologizing to each other for their years of fighting.” Well this seems juicy. The album, which comes out on July 29th exclusively on CD (because what could be more 90s hip-hop than that?) before getting its widespread digital release on August 16th, will also feature appearances from legacy rappers Krayzie Bone and RBX.

“This record was a long time coming,” Fatlip added. “Get ready for a beast to come outta hibernation.”

Torpor is due out everywhere on 08/19 via Labcabin Records. Pre-order it here.