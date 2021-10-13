Last week, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, best known for being “the most electrifying man in sports entertainment” and slinging bad puns while steering a riverboat down the Amazon with Emily Blunt, shocked the world by appearing on Tech N9ne’s new single “Face Off” with a surprisingly competent rap verse. Your mileage may vary on whether or not it was actually “good,” but he executed the thing about as well as anyone could expect — especially if, as he brags in the closing ad-lib, he really did in one take.

Save some of that surprise for his next trick, though — which, according to his new interview with Billboard about his rap debut, could very well be a country song. Asked whether he was thinking about doing more music, he replied, “Yeah, I would love to. Now I’ve been hit up by all those friends, like, ‘Okay, so when are we doing our s–t?'” However, as it turns out, it isn’t just rappers seeking a hot 16. Growing up as he did in Charlotte and Nashville, he’s also got a lot of love for country music. “I think there’s something down the road where I may collaborate with some artists in that genre as well,” he says. “Some of those guys are my friends — like, for example, Jamey Johnson, Mickey Lamantia, Gethen Jenkins. There’s a real authenticity there, and, you know, maybe I could pick up my guitar.”

You can watch the video for “Face Off” above.