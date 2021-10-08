Music

The Rock Is Apparently A Rapper Now, Thanks To His Verse On Tech N9ne’s New Single, ‘Face Off’

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

Okay, so yes, technically The Rock “raps” on “You’re Welcome,’ from Disney’s Moana soundtrack (in character as a Polynesian demigod, no less), and he did appear on Wyclef Jean’s 2000 single, “It Doesn’t Matter,” to do some of his signature smack-talk at the height of the WWE’s “Attitude” era. But on Tech N9ne’s new single “Face Off,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, wrestler, actor, action star, and world-class fitness motivator, actually raps. It’s … not bad? I mean, obviously, don’t quit your day job (or hurt me for saying so), but … we’ve heard worse.

After the track kicks off with some expected lightspeed tongue-twisting from Tech and his Strange Music cohorts Joey Cool and King Iso, The Rock, credited here as Dwayne Johnson, comes in with his own tough-talking bars, daring challengers to “bring Drama to the King Brahma,” boasting at the end that he nailed his verse in one take.

If he ever did decide to commit to music full-time (or at least, what constitutes full-time for future superheroes and former riverboat captains) The Rock wouldn’t be the first actor to jump into a music career. He would, however, be one of the biggest movie stars to do so, after appearing in the aforementioned Disney favorite Jungle Cruise and anchoring the upcoming Black Adam movie for DC Comics. For what it’s worth, even John Cena, who now shares a Fast And Furious role with his fellow former wrestling star, did it the other way around, using a Slim Shady-esque ring persona that included, yes, his own rap album.

You know what this means: We need a Verzuz. Get on it, Swizz!

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
Hovvdy’s Triumphant, Enveloping ‘True Love’ Couldn’t Have Arrived At A Better Time
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×