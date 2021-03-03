Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a football player-turned-wrestler-turned-action movie star. Those are three physically demanding jobs, and he’s got the litany of injuries to prove it. The potential-presidential nominee recently shared a photo of himself face down on a table with a bunch of doohickeys (medical term) attached to his back. “Even though I look like a wounded, passed out drunk buffalo laying face down in prairies – can’t tell ya how grateful I am for these quiet healing/recovery moments,” he wrote. Johnson then listed the painful boo boos (another medical term) he’s recovered from over the years:

4 knee surgeries

Torn quadricep off my pelvis

Torn adductor off my pelvis

Triple hernia surgery

Ruptured Achilles’ tendon

Completely shoulder reconstruction

3 low back disc herniations

2 low back disc ruptures

“It’s the daily reminder that we only have one body and we gotta take care of it…” he added. One way that Johnson takes care of his body is through cupping. “First time cupper over here. Looks more gnarly than it feels, but over all I enjoyed the therapy,” he wrote about the experience, along with a photo of large red circles around his back. “Always looking for new techniques to keep this 250 million year old dinosaur body balanced and optimal with not only all my past injuries but my daily grinding family/work/training/repeat schedule. It all takes it toll, so being proactive is critical.”

I can’t wait for The Rock’s next movie: where he body-swaps with a 250 million-year-old dinosaur. (I would genuinely watch and enjoy this. Jason Statham could voice a raptor.)