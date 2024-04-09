The Roots announced a new summer Hip-Hop Is The Love Of My Life Tour across North America and Europe, where they’ll be joined by Arrested Development and Digable Planets as support on select dates.

Shortly after hosting Philly’s Roots Picnic in June, the three groups will reunite in Los Angeles for a show at the Hollywood Bowl.

For those looking to attend one of the shows, tickets for all dates appear to be on sale now. Additional information about The Roots’ 2024 shows can be found through their official website.

Continue scrolling for a complete list of dates.