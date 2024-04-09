The Roots announced a new summer Hip-Hop Is The Love Of My Life Tour across North America and Europe, where they’ll be joined by Arrested Development and Digable Planets as support on select dates.
Shortly after hosting Philly’s Roots Picnic in June, the three groups will reunite in Los Angeles for a show at the Hollywood Bowl.
For those looking to attend one of the shows, tickets for all dates appear to be on sale now. Additional information about The Roots’ 2024 shows can be found through their official website.
Continue scrolling for a complete list of dates.
The Roots 2024 Hip-Hop Is The Love Of My Life Tour Dates
05/11 — Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery Concert Series
05/12 — San Diego, CA @ Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival
06/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ Roots Picnic
06/02 — Philadelphia, PA @ Roots Picnic
06/23 — Baltimore, MD @ Reggae Rise Up Maryland
06/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^*
07/20 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
07/21 — Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo
08/01 — London, England @ Crystal Palace Bowl
08/02 — Margate, England @ Dreamland
08/05 — Berlin, Germany @ Uber Eats Music Hall
08/16 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall ^*
08/17 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory ^*
08/23 — TBA ^*
08/24 — Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival ^*
08/25 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill ^*
08/29 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park ^*
08/31 — Vienna, VA @ Filene Center at Wolf Trap ^*
09/01 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ^*
^ with Arrested Development
* with Digable Planets