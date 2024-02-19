Here’s what to know about when the tickets will be made available this year.

Philadelphia’s Roots Picnic is returning June 1 and 2, with Lil Wayne, Jill Scott, and The Roots set as this year’s headliners. With other performers including the Grammy-winning Victoria Monét, André 3000, Sexyy Red, Tyla, Gunna, Nas, Babyface, Robert Glasper featuring Yebba, and more taking the stage as well, this will be one not to miss if you’re considering attending a festival this year.

When Do Roots Picnic 2024 Tickets Go On Sale?

Tomorrow, February 20 at 10 a.m. ET, a presale for Roots Picnic 2024 will open for alumni — for those who have attended the festival before. Then, this Friday, February 23, the ticket sales will open to the general public at the same time.

Roots Picnic 2024 is offering several ticket options, all of which have no hidden fees. The 2-day GA pass is $200, followed by GA+ for $250. The next step up is the silver VIP ticket, which includes lounge access and special perks. Finally, the gold VIP ticket includes daily drink tickets (4) and meal vouchers (2), along with special viewing areas at the various stages.

More information about Roots Picnic can be found on their website.

