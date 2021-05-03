Getty Image
The Weeknd And Ariana Grande Each Get Their Sixth No. 1 Song As 'Save Your Tears' Tops The Hot 100

The Weeknd’s After Hours was released way back in 2019, but the album still has plenty of life in it. Not only that, but it’s still producing No. 1 singles: On the new Billboard Hot 100 chart dated May 8, his new version of “Save Your Tears” featuring Ariana Grande is on top. Last week, the song (then credited to just The Weeknd) ranked at No. 6. This dethrones Polo G, whose “Rapstar” falls to No. 4.

This is the sixth No. 1 song for both artists. For Grande, it comes after “Thank U, Next,” “7 Rings,” “Stuck With U,” “Rain On Me,” and “Positions.” For The Weeknd, it follows “Can’t Feel My Face,” “The Hills,” “Starboy,” “Heartless,” and “Blinding Lights.”

This makes After Hours the first album to produce three No. 1 singles since Drake’s Scorpion did it in 2018, and just the seventh album since 2010 with three chart-toppers. Another interesting trivia tidbit is that Grande is now just the second artist with three No. 1 duets, after Paul McCartney; Grande’s “Stuck With U” and “Rain On Me” are collaborations with Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga, respectively.

Grande shared her response to the news, tweeting, “thank you so much @billboard @theweeknd and to everybody listening and showing so much love!!!!!! honored and so grateful.”

