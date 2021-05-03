The Weeknd’s After Hours was released way back in 2019, but the album still has plenty of life in it. Not only that, but it’s still producing No. 1 singles: On the new Billboard Hot 100 chart dated May 8, his new version of “Save Your Tears” featuring Ariana Grande is on top. Last week, the song (then credited to just The Weeknd) ranked at No. 6. This dethrones Polo G, whose “Rapstar” falls to No. 4.

This is the sixth No. 1 song for both artists. For Grande, it comes after “Thank U, Next,” “7 Rings,” “Stuck With U,” “Rain On Me,” and “Positions.” For The Weeknd, it follows “Can’t Feel My Face,” “The Hills,” “Starboy,” “Heartless,” and “Blinding Lights.”

.@theweeknd and @ArianaGrande's "Save Your Tears" remix officially hits No. 1 on this week's #Hot100. It earns both artists their sixth career No. 1 hits. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) May 3, 2021

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated May 8, 2021) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) May 3, 2021

.@theweeknd's 'After Hours' is the first album to produce three No. 1 singles since @Drake's 'Scorpion' in 2018. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) May 3, 2021

This makes After Hours the first album to produce three No. 1 singles since Drake’s Scorpion did it in 2018, and just the seventh album since 2010 with three chart-toppers. Another interesting trivia tidbit is that Grande is now just the second artist with three No. 1 duets, after Paul McCartney; Grande’s “Stuck With U” and “Rain On Me” are collaborations with Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga, respectively.

.@ArianaGrande joins @PaulMcCartney as the only artists in history with three No. 1 duets on the #Hot100. Grande: "Stuck With You," "Rain On Me," "Save Your Tears" McCartney: "Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey," "Ebony And Ivory," "Say Say Say" — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) May 3, 2021

Grande shared her response to the news, tweeting, “thank you so much @billboard @theweeknd and to everybody listening and showing so much love!!!!!! honored and so grateful.”