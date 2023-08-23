The Weeknd is currently continuing his international stops of his After Hours ‘Til Dawn Tour. At a recent show, according to HipHopDX, the Canadian performer was singing “Out Of Time” when he decided to let a fan in the audience briefly take the reigns.

He passed the mic to a woman in the front row and instantly regretted it, as documented in a hilarious video. Her scream was so loud and wild singing along that The Weeknd made a telling face and then took the mic right back, moving instead further down the crowd.

The Weeknd gets shock when he lets fan sing into his microphone mid-show https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/TfnkCIXu1R — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 22, 2023

Overall, though, he’s been having a pretty good tour. According to Live Nation UK, he “broke Wembley Stadium’s record for sales with their traditional concert set up with the stage at one end of the stadium with 87,000 tickets sold.”

Last month, The Weeknd also broke the attendance record during his two shows at London Stadium, which reportedly drew in 160,000 fans.

“It’s incredible to see the Weeknd hit this milestone less than halfway through his massive sold-out European run,” Live Nation’s touring president, Omar Al-joulani, praised. “This historic moment in London shows the global fan base he has cultivated over the years.”

Still, with all of those fans flooding to his concerts, something wild was bound to happen eventually.

Check out The Weeknd regretting letting a fan sing above.