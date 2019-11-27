After a big 2018 for The Weeknd that saw the release of his debut EP, My Dear Melancholy, he has laid relatively low so far this year. As far as singles, he featured on Gesaffelstein’s “Lost In The Fire,” on Travis Scott’s “Wake Up,” and he teamed up with Scott and SZA for the Game Of Thrones song “Power Is Power,” and that’s it.

Lately, though, there have been signs that The Weeknd is mounting a comeback. Now, The Weekend has made his presence known in 2019 with his first solo single of the year, “Heartless.” On the track, he is embracing the single life, as he sings on the chorus, “Said I’m heartless / Tryna be a better man, but I’m heartless / Never be a weddin’ plan for the heartless / Low life for life ’cause I’m heartless.”

It appears The Weeknd has some wild plans for his upcoming music, as he tweeted last night, “TONIGHT WE START A BRAIN MELTING PSYCHOTIC CHAPTER LET’S GOOOO.”

TONIGHT WE START A BRAIN MELTING PSYCHOTIC CHAPTER LET’S GOOOO pic.twitter.com/khg7QSY02V — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) November 26, 2019

It appears that “Heartless” won’t be The Weeknd’s only new track this week, as he is reportedly set to release “Blinding Lights” on Friday. He has already offered a snippet of the track, as it (and he) appeared in a Mercedes commercial.

Listen to “Heartless” above.