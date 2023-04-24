The Weeknd has been quite busy recently preparing for the debut of his HBO series The Idol, but he still had the time to help a friend on a project of their own. The Weeknd informed fans via Twitter that not only is his frequent collaborator Mike Dean putting out an album this week but that The Weeknd co-executive produced it. The album is called 4:23 and drops this Friday, April 28.

new @therealmikedean 4: 23 album co-executive produced by me dropping this week pic.twitter.com/0lhEda2Wgd — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) April 24, 2023

Mike Dean, who has produced for Beyoncé, Chloe, Drake, Kanye West, Kid Cudi, Jay-Z, Lana Del Rey, Madonna, Selena Gomez, and Travis Scott, is four albums into his solo discography, which he surprisingly only kicked off three years ago with 4:20, released on April 20, 2020. He’s released a project around the same time each year since with 4:23 being his fourth. Dean has yet to share further details about the album, although he retweeted The Weeknd and cross-posted his announcement to Instagram.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd recently released his own first new music since last year’s Dawn FM in the form of the Future collaboration “Double Fantasy.” The new track is set to appear on the soundtrack for The Idol, which The Weeknd has said was inspired by both Pink Floyd and Prince.

4:23 is due 4/28.