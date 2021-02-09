Usually, when a musician is in the news for some reason, the amount of streams their music gets tends to go up, which makes sense. Naturally, then, following the Super Bowl, The Weeknd saw a substantial increase in plays.

Billboard reports that on Sunday, the day of The Weeknd’s halftime show, his overall song and album catalog sold 36,600 copies, which is an increase of 385 percent from the 7,500 sold on the day before, February 6. Breaking it down further, his song sales were up 454 percent over the same period, while his album sales shot up 138 percent. Of those total sales, 29 percent of them were from the halftime-closing song “Blinding Lights.”

All the songs that were performed had significant sales increases on February 7: “Blinding Lights” (10,000 sales; up 423 percent from the previous day), “Save Your Tears” (4,000; 245 percent), “Can’t Feel My Face” (3,500; 987 percent), “Earned It (Fifty Shades Of Grey)” (3,000; 1,240 percent), “Starboy” (2,500; 1,175 percent), “I Feel It Coming” (2,500; 1,021 percent), and “The Hills” (2,000; 771 percent).

The day after the performance, The Weeknd took a moment to hop on social media and reflect on his career-defining moment, writing, “still buzzing from last night. i couldn’t stop smiling the whole performance. thank you [Pepsi, the NFL, and Roc Nation] for believing in me to bring a fresh new take on the halftime show. XO we did it !”