Getty Image / HBO
The Weeknd Got A Kick Out Of Chloe Fineman’s Impression Of Lily-Rose Depp On ‘The Idol’

The Saturday Night Live writers may be on strike, but their actors are still delivering on the laughs. This week, Chloe Fineman took to social media to give us an uncanny imitation of a fictional pop star from a buzzy new show.

Though only one episode of Sam Levinson and Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye’s new series, The Idol, has aired so far, Fineman has her imitation of pop sensation Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) down to a T.

In a video shared by Fineman, the SNL actress dresses as Jocelyn, wearing a red lacy coat, and smoking cigarettes. In another clip, Fineman is seen wearing a black lingerie set and practicing choreography, recreating a scene from The Idol in which Jocelyn is practicing choreography for an upcoming music video. At one point, Fineman also recreates the shocking scene, in which The Weeknd’s character, a club owner and cult leader named Tedros, places red fabric over Jocelyn’s head, although Fineman’s recreation was less dark and more humorous.

The Weeknd caught wind of Fineman’s imitation, and simply replied with a series of crying emojis, implying that he couldn’t keep it together.

You can take a look at Fineman’s imitation above.

The Idol airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. EST on HBO. Episodes are available to stream on Max.

