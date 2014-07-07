Prepare To Be Disappointed By This Year’s 20 Highest Selling Albums

“Let It Go” has become that rare soundtrack that even if you haven’t seen the movie it’s from, you still probably know the lyrics, or at least recognize the melody when you hear it in every supermarket, drug store, and mall. So it should come as no surprise that to this point, Frozen is the highest selling album of the year, with nearly 2.7 copies making 2.7 million parents go a little something something. Rounding up the top-five are Eric Church, Lorde, Coldplay, and Now 49, because the music industry is doomed. No seriously: according to Billboard, only five albums that came out this year have sold at least 500,000 copies, compared to the 11 that accomplished the feat in 2011. That’s nothing to be happy about it.
(Oh yeah, “Happy” is the year’s top-selling song, with 5.6 million downloads.)
But they are still making money through subscription services and radio airplay and singles
Albums that came out in 2013 didn’t just stop getting sold on January 1.
Basically, rural areas have ISPs slow enough that selling albums is still a viable strategy. Once white-space broadband becomes commonplace, you’ll see the bottom drop out of the country market fast.
3, 7, 13, and 14 are country, I’m guessing? I’ve never heard of those artists, but they have very country names. Anyway, I’m a little surprised Coldplay can still sell that well. Thought their commercial viability had waned significantly more than that. Good for them.
They do! And it’s always fun to read the track list, because those albums are put together six months to a year ahead of time. There’s always one track that’s a total flop you’ve never heard of.
There’s number cooking going on here as well (see the Garth Brooks thread).
I believe (and I may be wrong) that in the digital world, every 10 artist tracks count as one album sold. So if 10 people download “Let It Go” from iTunes, that still counts as one unit, regardless if the actual album has 9, 10 or 37 tracks on it.
Take these numbers with huge grains of salt.
Doesn’t jibe with the Billboard links, but yeah, I’d be stunned if there weren’t some book-cooking going on in these statistics.
