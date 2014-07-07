Prepare To Be Disappointed By This Year’s 20 Highest Selling Albums

07.07.14
The 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage And Audience

Getty Image

“Let It Go” has become that rare soundtrack that even if you haven’t seen the movie it’s from, you still probably know the lyrics, or at least recognize the melody when you hear it in every supermarket, drug store, and mall. So it should come as no surprise that to this point, Frozen is the highest selling album of the year, with nearly 2.7 copies making 2.7 million parents go a little something something. Rounding up the top-five are Eric Church, Lorde, Coldplay, and Now 49, because the music industry is doomed. No seriously: according to Billboard, only five albums that came out this year have sold at least 500,000 copies, compared to the 11 that accomplished the feat in 2011. That’s nothing to be happy about it.

(Oh yeah, “Happy” is the year’s top-selling song, with 5.6 million downloads.)

Feel bad about not knowing what a Brantley Gilbert is? Let it go.

Via Billboard

