A little over a week ago, the news broke that Theophilus London was reported missing by his family. A statement said he was last heard from in July 2022. Now, the evening of January 4, it has been confirmed that London has been found.

On Twitter, the producer Machinedrum, whose real name is Travis Stewart, confirmed: “Theo has been found and is safe with family 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻.”

Theo has been found and is safe with family 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — tstewart (@Machine_Drum) January 5, 2023

Mikhail “DjKellz” Noel, London’s cousin, also confirmed the news.

The artist, who has collaborated with Tame Impala and Kanye West, had friends and fans worried after the release of last week’s statement about his unknown whereabouts.

“Over the last few weeks, friends and family of Theophilus London have been working together to piece together his whereabouts. The last time someone spoke with him reportedly stretches back to July 2022 in Los Angeles,” it read. “On December 27th, family members of Theophilus London traveled to Los Angeles to file a missing persons report with the LAPD. They are now seeking the public’s help with any information as to London’s whereabouts: ‘Theo, your Dad loves you, son. We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son.’ – Lary Moses London, father of Theophilus London.”