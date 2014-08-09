This Is What It Sounds Like When Everyone Tries To Play At The New Guitar Center At Once

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

A brand new Guitar Center flagship store opened up in Times Square on Thursday, featuring a wealth of visitors and even one of Eric Clapton’s legendary guitars. Now it is easy to assume what it would sound like if everyone tried to play around at Guitar Center at the same time, but this video from over at Reddit provides a bit of evidence.

It is like the perfect storm of awful and everyone is trying to take a solo at the same time. The lucky thing for us, and the employees at the store, is that everyone seemed to heed the sign.

(Via Chodorovski / Reddit)