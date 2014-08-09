This Is What It Sounds Like When Everyone Tries To Play At The New Guitar Center At Once

#Reddit
08.09.14 4 years ago 7 Comments

A brand new Guitar Center flagship store opened up in Times Square on Thursday, featuring a wealth of visitors and even one of Eric Clapton’s legendary guitars. Now it is easy to assume what it would sound like if everyone tried to play around at Guitar Center at the same time, but this video from over at Reddit provides a bit of evidence.

It is like the perfect storm of awful and everyone is trying to take a solo at the same time. The lucky thing for us, and the employees at the store, is that everyone seemed to heed the sign.

(Via Chodorovski / Reddit)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Reddit
TAGSEric ClaptonEverything At OnceGUITAR CENTERHellREDDIT

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP