This Is What It Sounds Like When Everyone Tries To Play At The New Guitar Center At Once

A brand new Guitar Center flagship store opened up in Times Square on Thursday, featuring a wealth of visitors and even one of Eric Clapton’s legendary guitars. Now it is easy to assume what it would sound like if everyone tried to play around at Guitar Center at the same time, but this video from over at Reddit provides a bit of evidence.
It is like the perfect storm of awful and everyone is trying to take a solo at the same time. The lucky thing for us, and the employees at the store, is that everyone seemed to heed the sign.
(Via Chodorovski / Reddit)
LOL at the dude playing Crazy Train. Bunch of guitar Bros trying to assert their guitar prowess. smh
Speaking as a guitar player, there is nothing I hate more at a music shop than every single dude plugging in and playing his entire bag of tricks. It reeks of desperation. If you’re not seriously looking to buy anything, don’t plug the damned thing in.
No joke…also, if you are surrounding by other so-called musicians, why not fall into the pocket w/ each other? No reason to soil the floor w/ a pissing contest when you can create actual music instead of a cacophony of shit. Just once I want to walk into a guitar center and at least see people trying to make it tolerable for the other customers & poor employees by building off of each other instead of stepping on everybody else.
With the prices in my area, it’s not even worth it to try before you buy. Want to spend $5500 on a Taylor 314? Hansen music has you covered! I’ll press my luck buying online for those prices.
@SatanHimself @jb227 @Deek Ermans
You’re all just jealous because you don’t know this sweet Hungarian minor sweeppeggio I’m rockin’.
There’s a private room in every Guitar Center that’s soundproof. You can just ask to use it and they can’t refuse. Took a few visits to figure this out.
As someone who likes noise and noise rock, that whole thing sounded pretty good. The metronome thing really tied it together. They still look like toolbags though