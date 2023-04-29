Thundercat is hitting the road. Beginning this fall, the singer, songwriter, and instrumentalist will embark on the In Yo Girl’s City Tour.

The In Yo Girl’s City Tour will kick off in Portland on September 28, and will boast dates in North and South America. Thundercat is also set to perform a slew of festival dates beginning next month.

General on-sale for the In You Girl’s City tour begins Friday, May 5. Tickets will be available for purchase here.

You can see the list of tour dates and upcoming festival appearances below.

05/12 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium

05/13 – Pala, CA @ Starlight Theater

05/14 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

05/17 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

05/19-21 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

05/20-21 – Guadalajara, Mexico @ Corona Capital Guadalajara

05/25 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

06/07 – Brisbane, Australia @ The Tivoli

06/16-18 – Wicklow, Ireland @ Beyond The Pale Festival

06/19 – Paris, France @ ALHAMBRA

06/20 – Paris, France @ ALHAMBRA

06/21-25 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

06/28-07/01 – Gdynia, Poland @ Open’er Festival

06/30 – Lewes, UK @ Glynde Place

07/07 – Ottawa, Ontario @ RBC Bluesfest

08/05 – Newport, RI @ Newport Jazz Festival

08/27- Port Townsend, WA @ THING

09/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Music At The Intersection

09/28 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield

09/29 – Humboldt, CA @ Cal Poly Humboldt

10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/07 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater

10/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

10/10 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

10/12 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

10/13 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple

10/14 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

10/15 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10/17 – New York, NY @ The Brooklyn Mirage

10/19 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

10/24 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

10/27 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

10/28 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

10/29 – El Paso, TX @ The Lowbrow Palace

10/31 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel ABQ

11/08 – São Paulo, Brazil @ Audio

11/10 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Circo Voador

11/11 – Porto Alegre, Brazil @ Opinião

11/12 – Curitiba, Brazil @ Ópera de Arame

11/14 – Santiago, Chile @ Teatro Coliseo