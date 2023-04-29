Thundercat is hitting the road. Beginning this fall, the singer, songwriter, and instrumentalist will embark on the In Yo Girl’s City Tour.
The In Yo Girl’s City Tour will kick off in Portland on September 28, and will boast dates in North and South America. Thundercat is also set to perform a slew of festival dates beginning next month.
General on-sale for the In You Girl’s City tour begins Friday, May 5. Tickets will be available for purchase here.
You can see the list of tour dates and upcoming festival appearances below.
05/12 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium
05/13 – Pala, CA @ Starlight Theater
05/14 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
05/17 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
05/19-21 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival
05/20-21 – Guadalajara, Mexico @ Corona Capital Guadalajara
05/25 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
06/07 – Brisbane, Australia @ The Tivoli
06/16-18 – Wicklow, Ireland @ Beyond The Pale Festival
06/19 – Paris, France @ ALHAMBRA
06/20 – Paris, France @ ALHAMBRA
06/21-25 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
06/28-07/01 – Gdynia, Poland @ Open’er Festival
06/30 – Lewes, UK @ Glynde Place
07/07 – Ottawa, Ontario @ RBC Bluesfest
08/05 – Newport, RI @ Newport Jazz Festival
08/27- Port Townsend, WA @ THING
09/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Music At The Intersection
09/28 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield
09/29 – Humboldt, CA @ Cal Poly Humboldt
10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
10/07 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater
10/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
10/10 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
10/12 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
10/13 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple
10/14 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
10/15 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
10/17 – New York, NY @ The Brooklyn Mirage
10/19 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
10/24 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
10/27 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
10/28 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
10/29 – El Paso, TX @ The Lowbrow Palace
10/31 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel ABQ
11/08 – São Paulo, Brazil @ Audio
11/10 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Circo Voador
11/11 – Porto Alegre, Brazil @ Opinião
11/12 – Curitiba, Brazil @ Ópera de Arame
11/14 – Santiago, Chile @ Teatro Coliseo