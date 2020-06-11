T.I. is once again butting heads with Black conservative leader Candace Owens. In the past, T.I. has critiqued Owens for her support of Trump and controversial views on systematic racism and now, the rapper seems to have lost hope for her.

T.I. recently sat down with Nick Cannon on Power 106 FM to discuss his role as a community leader and activist in Atlanta. The conversation turned to the nature of cancel culture, which T.I. experienced after being slammed for his views on his daughter’s virginity. T.I. said that the Black community must come together to uplift each other rather than discredit one another for having conflicting views. “We don’t all have the same views,” he said. “We don’t all have the same opinions of how to move forward on what’s gonna get us to our goal. But we all have the same fight. We’re all on the same journey.”

But T.I. said he draws the line of understanding at Owens. “Some severe cases, like Candace Owens, she got to go,” Tip said. “She can’t come.” T.I. even went so far as to say Owens is being paid off to discredit the experiences of Black individuals. “Somebody paid her to come out here against speak out against what the majority of us is standing for,” he said. “She ain’t a double agent, she’s their agent. You mean to tell me there’s no injustice against people of color you’ve ever seen, that you could speak out for? That white people are always right? You telling me law enforcement is always right? You telling me the United States of America has always been right when dealing with us? And that’s her story. You can’t trust that story because we have facts that show us otherwise.”

Cannon agreed, saying she doesn’t always stick to the facts and T.I. offered his explanation: “When this young lady was in college, something happened to her, an attack,” the rapper continued. “She called out to the community, and she got justice in her case. Ever since then, she seems to have forgotten that she’s black. She has turned in her black card and crossed over.”

This isn’t the first time T.I. has argued with Candace Owens over her views. At last September’s Revolt summit, T.I. fired back at Owens’ praise of Trump’s “make America great again” slogan. “When you say ‘make America great again,’ which period are we talking about?” he asked. “The period when women couldn’t vote, the period when we were hanging from trees, or the crack era? Which period in America are you trying to make America like again?”

Watch T.I. give his thoughts on Candace Owens and Terry Crews on Power 106 FM above.