All eyes were on Tierra Whack after she released her groundbreaking debut 2018 project Whack World, which boasted fifteen tracks all clocking in at exactly one minute. Whack was shortly thereafter inducted into the 2019 XXL Freshman Class and fans began hoping for a full-length follow up. Instead, Whack has spent the last year releasing stand-alone singles, parodying Planet Fitness gym instructors, and blessing her followers with the occasional freestyle. Whack has now returned to once again showcase her lyrical abilities with yet another hard-hitting freestyle.

On Wednesday, Whack posted a clip of her reworking Ludacris’ 2003 track “Stand Up” to Instagram. Positioning herself as a clever wordsmith over the bass-heavy beat, Whack rapped: “Ain’t no checking me / Unless you got a check for me / I ain’t for longevity / You just better be doing better than me / Especially because you boast the negativity regularly.”

After posting the impressive clip, Whack received praise from her musical contemporaries in the comments. Artists like Jessie Reyez, Flying Lotus, Tessa Violet, and many more all commended the artist for her breath control, creativity, and animated delivery.

The last we heard from Tierra Whack was last November when the rapper released the single “Feel Good.” Whack said the song was born out of reflecting on her success and telling herself that she needs to practice being more present.

Watch Whack freestyle over Ludacris’ “Stand Up” above.