Today (April 13), Time magazine has shared its annual “100 Most Influential People” list. It’s a prestigious roster, separated into sections of artists, icons, pioneers, leaders, titans, and innovators. It features some revered musicians, including Beyoncé, Doja Cat, and Steve Lacy.

The “Bad Habit” singer who unleashed Gemini Rights last year came up on the section of artists. Chloë wrote Lacy’s blurb, lauding: “What I admire most about Steve Lacy is that he’s always himself — a good person who loves to make music. In a world where everything’s so contrived, he just wants to nerd out and be free, and that makes him a force to be reckoned with.”

DJ Honey Dijon wrote Beyoncé’s excerpt for her spot as a titan: “From R&B to house, gospel to techno, hip-hop to vogue, Beyoncé wove a tapestry of music on Renaissance that celebrated all facets of Black music, including the immense contributions of the Black gay and queer community.”

Doja Cat was dubbed a pioneer. Australian film directer Baz Luhrmann sung Doja Cat’s praised: “Doja is a true child of the internet, creatively plugged into the kind of social connection that I’m generationally incapable of understanding. She is personally connected with her fans, and that allows her to understand and feed back to them. She can’t be boxed in. She’s a rapper, a singer, a performance artist — she’s the canvas on which she expresses a character or an idea. There’s no ‘brand’ to Doja Cat. You never know what she’s going to do next, and that’s exciting.”