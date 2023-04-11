Doja Cat has lost her blue verified checkmark on Twitter, but she isn’t sweating it. She’s been highly active on the platform lately, using it to discuss her recent surgery, troll fans about her upcoming album, and clap back at trolls who criticized her for doing both. But in the future, she’ll do all that without being verified, so maybe it won’t even be the Doja Cat (it’ll probably be Doja Cat, provided it’s coming from her @DojaCat account).

When fans noticed “no blue tick,” Doja geared up to clown yet again. “Only fans have blue ticks,” she replied. When another fan wondered “What has elon done to you doja?” referencing the controversial businessman who took over the app recently and made some… less than popular changes, Doja unloaded. “Having a blue tick now means theres a higher chance that you’re a complete loser and that you’re desperate for validation from famous people.” … Yikes (this tracks, though).

only fans have blue ticks. https://t.co/FvYMiEBSSV — TAKE IT BACK (@DojaCat) April 11, 2023

Having a blue tick now means theres a higher chance that you're a complete loser and that you're desperate for validation from famous people. https://t.co/OGiW2xtgRV — TAKE IT BACK (@DojaCat) April 11, 2023

The Elon Musk Twitter Takeover hasn’t really gone well. He temporarily replaced the iconic bird logo with the DogeCoin dog, the sham currency he backed during the whole cryptocurrency craze, and users hated it. Twitter Circle isn’t private anymore and well, that’s a lawsuit begging to happen. Even notorious cheapskate (his words, not mine) LeBron James has refused to pay for verification, so Doja’s in good company. It looks like the Twitter we all knew and loved really is dead. Thanks a lot, Musk.