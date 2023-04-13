Time magazine unveiled its annual “100 Most Influential People” list today, April 13. The cover stars are Doja Cat, Michael B. Jordan, Jennifer Coolidge, and Bob Iger. But within the artists’ section of nominees is also Steve Lacy.

Chloë wrote Lacy’s entry, as found on Time‘s website:

“What I admire most about Steve Lacy is that he’s always himself — a good person who loves to make music. In a world where everything’s so contrived, he just wants to nerd out and be free, and that makes him a force to be reckoned with.

From his performances onstage to his clothes to his lyrics, he’s open to expressing what’s real. That’s why people gravitate toward him so much, because in a time when everybody’s trying to be what other people want them to be, he’s saying, ‘I’m gonna make music — and if you like it, that’s cool.’ He has inspired me to be fearless, to trust that whoever my music is meant for will find it.

He has the biggest, warmest smile. And he reminds me that you don’t need to have all the bells and whistles to make good music. What you need is yourself, your ideas, and your heart.”