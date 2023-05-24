tina turner
Getty Image
Music

Tina Turner’s Biggest Songs Were Remembered By Fans On Social Media After Her Death

The late Tina Turner’s impact on the landscape of rock and roll can never be overstated. Without Tina — who died today at the age of 83 — there would be no Beyoncé, Rihanna, or dozens of other artists, all of whom owe a debt of inspiration to the “Proud Mary” singer. News of her passing sent waves through music fans on Twitter, who remembered her impact by sharing their favorite songs of hers on the app.

Among those songs was her breakout 1984 hit, “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” which was the Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer‘s biggest-selling single, reaching No. 1 on the Hot 100. She was the oldest female artist to do so at the time at 44 years old. The three-time Grammy Award-winning single remains one of Turner’s most recognizable hits, and the 1993 biopic about her tumultuous marriage and divorce from Ike Turner was named after it. Fans remembered Angela Bassett’s turn in the film as well as the powerful message behind the song.

Meanwhile, the title track from the album from which “What’s Love Got To Do With It” emerged, “Private Dancer,” was also a fan favorite. Multiple fans shared portions of an episode of the show Pose featuring “Private Dancer,” calling it their favorite scene.

Other memorable favorites were “We Don’t Need Another Hero” and “Simply The Best.”

It’s clear from the responses that Tina Turner’s legacy will continue to live on.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×