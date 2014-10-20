Tom Petty Almost Talked Dave Grohl Into Becoming A Heartbreaker & Other Fun Facts About The Rock Legend

Today is Tom Petty’s 64th birthday, and to celebrate the occasion we’re looking at some lesser-known things about the rock ‘n roll legend. You may be aware of a few of these, but I’m quite certain no one came in here with full knowledge. Now then, onto the fun!
He was Luanne Platter’s husband on King Of The Hill.
Tom Petty made a rare foray into the world of voice acting when he played Lucky, a redneck who lucked out when he “slipped on pee-pee” at a gas station and won $53,000 in the resulting lawsuit. Eventually Lucky would also win the affections of Hank Hill’s niece, Luanne, and they would later get married and have a child. Towards the end of the show’s run, Petty was more or less a regular part of King Of The Hill‘s cast, even though he was still credited as a guest star. One can only hope that if a radio interviewer asked him if it was difficult to transition from music to acting, he would respond with “would you ask Billy Bob Thornton that?”
He nearly convinced Dave Grohl to become a Heartbreaker.
In late 1994, the suicide of Kurt Cobain had effectively ended Nirvana, and Dave Grohl was at a crossroads. Should he go forward with the solo demos he was recording (which eventually became the first Foo Fighters album), or accept Tom’s offer to replace fired drummer Stan Lynch, and join the Heartbreakers? We all know what choice Grohl made, and considering the millions of albums of the Foo Fighters have sold, it was undeniably the right one. Still, it’s interesting to consider how Grohl might have affected the band’s sound if he had joined Petty and company. The interplay between Grohl’s grunge background, and the mellower direction the Heartbreakers were going in would have been fascinating. Oh well, at least they played one SNL gig together, as you can see in the above pic.
He’s been immortalized in the world of hip-hop… albeit with a different spelling of his name.
In 2012, Little Dragon, Killer Mike, and Big Boi released the song “Thom Pettie,” which features the chorus “Thom Pettie that ho/Free falling, we out all night.” In an interview with the Canadian site Metro News, Big Boi claimed that “Tom Pettying” or “Thom Pettieing” simply referred to having a wild, unpredictable night out that could take you anywhere. This was originally referred to as “free falling,” and eventually morphed into “Tom Pettying.” I have no cue how Tom feels about this — neither does Big Boi — but… I guess he should be flattered? I mean, Big Boi and Killer Mike are hip-hop legends, so that’s pretty cool, even though they’ve both done far better work than “Thom Pettie.”
He reunited his old band Mudcrutch in 2008, and they made a great record.
Before there were the Heartbreakers, there was Mudcrutch, the band Petty was in with eventual Heartbreakers Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench, along with Tom Leadon and Randall Marsh. The band split up, and the Heartbreakers were formed, but in 2008 Petty reunited Mudcrutch for a self-titled album which proved to be Petty’s strongest effort in years. We haven’t heard from Mudcrutch since, but based on the strength of their lone album another reunion might not be a bad idea.
Also….wait a second…the drummer’s name was Randall Marsh? So Lorde used to play with Tom Petty, too?
He’s a member of Saturday Night Live‘s five-timers club.
Okay, I suppose you could debate whether musicians qualify for the five-timers club the way hosts do, but Petty has been one of SNL‘s most prominent musical guests, appearing on the show eight different times. Also, he’s appeared on episodes hosted by five different members of the Five-Timers Club — Buck Henry, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks, John Goodman, and Alec Baldwin. You would hope at least one of them would vouch for him to become an official member.
Other Tom Petty fact: Literally everyone likes Tom Petty music
Ugh no. Tom Petty is awful. Can’t think of one song of his that I can even tolerate. He’s viewed as a poet laureate here in the Midwest and I just don’t get it.
@ Dnapants
I’ve drawn up a very succinct hypothesis for why you don’t like Tom Petty’s music:
You don’t like music.
Ugh, UPROXX you guys need to do more about all the Spambots on the comments section. Its terrible when obvious computer programs like Dnapants are posting on here.
@Axissillian This post is actually an attempt to weed out spambots. No human dislikes Tom Petty.
Knew all of these, except, I thought Stan Lynch quit, and wasn’t fired. He bitched about not being included in Tom’s first solo album, then being asked to tour with him playing those solo songs when Tom toured to promote that album. He asked ‘oh, so, we’re a cover band now?’ despite having played several other cover tunes with the Heartbreakers before. Also, its not a happy story, but what happened to Howie Epstien might actually not be that widely known either.
Could also add that Tom tried to get Stevie Nicks to join the band, but she stayed with Fleetwood Mac. Or that Tom was a founding member of the Traveling Wilbury’s with Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Ray Orbison and Jeff Lynne.
@crabsalt, Stan Lynch did quit, he wasn’t fired. Same thing for Ron Blair, who later rejoined the band after Howie’s death.
Any fan should watch Running Down a Dream, the doc that came out 4 or 5 years ago. Four hours long but well worth it.
I second the Running Down a Dream doc, fantastic.
I really enjoy the Wilbury’s stuff for what it is (five awesome musician friends smoking weed and jamming together, mostly).
Don Henley seems like a massive douche these days. It’s insane to me that these old musicians that pull their songs off of youtube & refuse samples for other artists can’t seem to wrap their heads around the fact that they are orchestrating their own obsolescence. When Henley came out and bagged on Frank Ocean for sampling “Hotel California” you could tell he was just steamed because he had no legal grounds to sue him, then he made Will Sheff pull their “End of Innocence” cover off of their album when he actually had no grounds to do so there either. Sheff did it out of respect, but that man doesn’t deserve much in my eyes…wish Petty would’ve done Boys of Summer instead, he could’ve made it MUCH more interesting & less stale, no doubt about that.
I’m on board with knocking guys like Henley for falling behind the times in terms of sampling etc. But Henley’s ‘Boys of Summer’ is still one of the greatest summer songs ever. Play that at the end of August and you just nailed how every person who enjoyed an awesome summer and is sad to see it go feels.
Tom Petty live was one of the most amazing fucking shows I have ever seen. No bullshit pyro or lighting effects, just wicked tunes, performed to perfection.
I’m jealous @Cocksteady He was near me this past summer but as a whole weekend that cost far more than I could pay. Someday….
Saw him last month at MSG. Petty even at 64 putts on a great show. Odd thing; aftet every song he gives the audience this sardonic overly happy THANK YOUI VERY MUCH! like he’s a tour guide at Disney.If you get a chance, a really good evening of music.
@purapuma If you get a chance, go see him. You won’t regret it! Joe Cocker opened for him, and even at 70 he was incredible…
Ya the Heartbreakers shows are always pretty amazing. It just helps that all of them are great musicians. My wife is a huge TPATH fan, and has been going to shows since ’95. Shes up to 15 or so shows. I’ve seen 6 so far, and haven’t been disappointed yet.
