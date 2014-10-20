Tom Petty Almost Talked Dave Grohl Into Becoming A Heartbreaker & Other Fun Facts About The Rock Legend

Getty Image

Today is Tom Petty’s 64th birthday, and to celebrate the occasion we’re looking at some lesser-known things about the rock ‘n roll legend. You may be aware of a few of these, but I’m quite certain no one came in here with full knowledge. Now then, onto the fun!

He was Luanne Platter’s husband on King Of The Hill.

Tom Petty made a rare foray into the world of voice acting when he played Lucky, a redneck who lucked out when he “slipped on pee-pee” at a gas station and won $53,000 in the resulting lawsuit. Eventually Lucky would also win the affections of Hank Hill’s niece, Luanne, and they would later get married and have a child. Towards the end of the show’s run, Petty was more or less a regular part of King Of The Hill‘s cast, even though he was still credited as a guest star. One can only hope that if a radio interviewer asked him if it was difficult to transition from music to acting, he would respond with “would you ask Billy Bob Thornton that?”

He nearly convinced Dave Grohl to become a Heartbreaker.

In late 1994, the suicide of Kurt Cobain had effectively ended Nirvana, and Dave Grohl was at a crossroads. Should he go forward with the solo demos he was recording (which eventually became the first Foo Fighters album), or accept Tom’s offer to replace fired drummer Stan Lynch, and join the Heartbreakers? We all know what choice Grohl made, and considering the millions of albums of the Foo Fighters have sold, it was undeniably the right one. Still, it’s interesting to consider how Grohl might have affected the band’s sound if he had joined Petty and company. The interplay between Grohl’s grunge background, and the mellower direction the Heartbreakers were going in would have been fascinating. Oh well, at least they played one SNL gig together, as you can see in the above pic.

He’s been immortalized in the world of hip-hop… albeit with a different spelling of his name.

In 2012, Little Dragon, Killer Mike, and Big Boi released the song “Thom Pettie,” which features the chorus “Thom Pettie that ho/Free falling, we out all night.” In an interview with the Canadian site Metro News, Big Boi claimed that “Tom Pettying” or “Thom Pettieing” simply referred to having a wild, unpredictable night out that could take you anywhere. This was originally referred to as “free falling,” and eventually morphed into “Tom Pettying.” I have no cue how Tom feels about this — neither does Big Boi — but… I guess he should be flattered? I mean, Big Boi and Killer Mike are hip-hop legends, so that’s pretty cool, even though they’ve both done far better work than “Thom Pettie.”

He reunited his old band Mudcrutch in 2008, and they made a great record.

Before there were the Heartbreakers, there was Mudcrutch, the band Petty was in with eventual Heartbreakers Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench, along with Tom Leadon and Randall Marsh. The band split up, and the Heartbreakers were formed, but in 2008 Petty reunited Mudcrutch for a self-titled album which proved to be Petty’s strongest effort in years. We haven’t heard from Mudcrutch since, but based on the strength of their lone album another reunion might not be a bad idea.

Also….wait a second…the drummer’s name was Randall Marsh? So Lorde used to play with Tom Petty, too?

He’s a member of Saturday Night Live‘s five-timers club.

Okay, I suppose you could debate whether musicians qualify for the five-timers club the way hosts do, but Petty has been one of SNL‘s most prominent musical guests, appearing on the show eight different times. Also, he’s appeared on episodes hosted by five different members of the Five-Timers Club — Buck Henry, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks, John Goodman, and Alec Baldwin. You would hope at least one of them would vouch for him to become an official member.