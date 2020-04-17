Tory Lanez Showcases The Dark Side Of A ‘Dope Boy’s Diary’ In His New Video

The last three weeks have been quite thrilling for Tory Lanez and his fans. After premiering his Quarantine Radio show towards the end of March via Instagram Live, Tory has kept his fans and celebrities friends entertained with talent shows, twerking contests, and sporadic appearances from some of entertainment’s best known talents. Whether it was intentional or not, Quarantine Radio wound up being a perfect platform for Tory to promote his new album, The New Toronto 3, but first-week projections imply that doing that didn’t boost sales.

Regardless, Tory’s can always take comfort in the fact that he’s now an independent artist. With The New Toronto 3 serving as his last project under Interscope, he is free to do as he pleases with little resistance. After sharing a self-directed video for “Who Needs Love” earlier this week, Tory takes a seat in the director’s chair once again, this time for his “Dope Boy’s Diary” video.

In the video, a young girl resides in the director’s chair while Tory makes his way to the makeshift stage, where he delivers anecdotes about his past struggles and current successes. The dimly lit video showcases a dark and almost sinister side to Tory, much different from the well-spirited Quarantine Radio host we’ve seen in the past few weeks.

You can watch the video for “Dope Boy’s Diary” above.