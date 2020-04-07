After enjoying an extended weekend, Tory Lanez and company returned for a highly-anticipated episode of Quarantine Radio on Tuesday. Taking advantage of his status and Instagram’s livestream feature, Tory has entertained fans near and far with out-of-pocket antics from both himself and the many musical guests that join the show.

From twerking contests to enjoyable appearances by Drake, Meg Thee Stallion, Bryson Tiller, 21 Savage and more, Quarantine Radio has become to go-to source for many who are confined to their respective homes. But it looks like fans may have to wait a while for its return after Instagram abruptly suspended the show following Tuesday’s episode.

The show was supported by a packed room of 350,000, surpassing the previous Quarantine Radio viewer-record of over 310,000 attendees set when Drake joined last week’s episode. But after some rather explicit content from a frequent guest of the show, Quarantine Radio came to an unexpected end as the livestream concluded out of the blue.

LMAO IG SHUT DOWN TORY LANEZ IG LIVE UNTIL THE 14th SO HE WENT AND MADE A WHOLE QUARANTINE RADIO ACCOUNT pic.twitter.com/KGIQxaGcr4 — 888 (@groovygen1) April 7, 2020

Sharing the message from Instagram to his fans, Tory revealed that the livestream feature on his account would be suspended until next week April 14. Refusing to go down without a fight, Tory created another account under the name @thequaratineradio in order to keep the show going.

FOLLOW NEW IG GOING LIVE NOW pic.twitter.com/tYCvD0cZEA — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) April 7, 2020

With the new page quickly gaining more than 25,000 followers, Tory began the livestream once again, but with 100,000 viewers in attendance Instagram once again shut the party down.

Instagram shut off new Tory Lanez quarantine radio page in less than 30 mins after getting to 100k live viewers 😢 pic.twitter.com/dt67XIruz3 — Ola 💚 (@thegreatola) April 7, 2020

A frustrated Tory voiced his complaints and retweeted those from fans after getting livestreams on two separate accounts shut down in such a short time. Luckily, Tory will soon have reason to celebrate as he is preparing to share his next project, The New Toronto 3, this Friday, April 10.