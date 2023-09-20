Tory Lanez’s New Mug Shot Photo Is Here As He Gets Transferred To State Prison And Starts His 10-Year Sentence

Nine months after being found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion and six weeks after being sentenced to 10 years in prison for said crime, Tory Lanez has been transferred to state prison to begin his sentence. TMZ posted a new mugshot of the Canadian rapper which sees him looking pretty unkempt and less-than-pleased with the situation.

In 2020, Lanez was accused by Megan Thee Stallion of shooting her the backs of her feet after a dispute following a party in the Hollywood Hills. Although Lanez maintained his innocence, he also failed to put forth an alternative theory, hinting but never outright accusing that Megan was shot by her friend Kelsey Harris in an argument after both romantically pursued him.

Unfortunately for Lanez, his defense’s inability to present any compelling explanation for Megan’s injuries left a jury no choice but to find him guilty of the assault. In fact, one of his defense teams star witnesses basically confirmed that it was Lanez who did the shooting despite ostensibly being coached ahead of time.

While Tory’s team bid hard for a new trial, their requests were denied. Later, they requested a lenient sentence for the rapper, but ultimately, the judge decided that his actions during ahead of the trial warranted a stiffer penalty.