On July 28, Travis Scott finally delivered Utopia, and the reward was a No. 1 debut on this week’s Billboard 200 albums chart.

“I can’t help but wonder if, should we wait another decade, we’ll finally start to see the true influence of Utopia — even if the world itself seems further away from the concept than ever,” Uproxx‘s Aaron Williams wrote in his album review.

Scott will be able to gauge the album’s influence during his newly announced Utopia – Circus Maximus Tour, beginning at Chicago’s United Center on September 25 and winding through North America before a grand finale in Miami, Florida on November 27. But it seems that fans will have to wait to make plans to attend.

Hours after the tour announcement, The Detroit News reported that tickets will no longer go on sale this Friday, August 11, at 10 a.m. local time as planned.

“The tour has now shifted their timeline and tickets will NOT go on sale this week,” an unnamed venue represented confirmed to The Detroit News via email. “More information to come once we have new details.”

Scott billed a show in Rome, Italy on Monday (August 7) as the “first stop” of his Circus Maximus run, and it included a surprise cameo from Kanye West to perform “Praise God.”

Scott’s headlining North American Utopia – Circus Maximus Tour will be his first tour since the 2021 Astroworld tragedy, which resulted in 10 deaths and countless more injuries due to a crowd surge. In late June, Scott was cleared of any criminal charges.