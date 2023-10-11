Travis Scott’s partnership with Nike and its Jordan Brand has been quite lucrative over the past few years. He’s collaborated with the brand on over 20 pairs of sneakers (and counting), and every pair sells out after a SNKRS app feeding frenzy that leaves many fans feeling a serious case of FOMO . They’ll have another shot at glory (or failure) this Friday, when the Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “Olive” pair hits SNKRS and select retailers. Now, you may be wondering…

How Much Are Travis Scott’s Air Jordan 1 Low Golf ‘Neutral Olive’ Sneakers?

… Too much.

I kid, I kid.

But you’re going to want to adjust your budget. These guys will reportedly retail for $170, and that’s BEFORE the resellers get their grubby little mitts on them. StockX will probably ask for at least four times that (gotta pay back mom’s credit card somehow, right?). In any event, if that ends up being too steep a price to pay — or you whiff on SNKRS, which is basically guaranteed at this point — there’s always the Travis Scott Mac Attack which drops in December for $120 (it’s also a cooler shoe in some circles, bearing the left-of-center cachet that many OG sneakerheads feel is the true key to honing a unique style). Either way, good luck.