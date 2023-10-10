Travis Scott’s creative ventures know no limit. The chart-topping musician’s latest album, Utopia, birthed his cinematic visual project Circus Maximus. Also, due to the overwhelming crowd participation during the Rome concert, Scott’s hype nearly caused fear of an earthquake. The fate of the Blade movie, which Scott hopes to executive produce the soundtrack, remains uncertain. However, there is one thing fans can hang their hats on: Scott’s sneaker drops.

Scott’s latest Air Jordan release is hitting online vendors soon. No, it’s not the fancy “Cut The Check” footwear showcased in his official video for his single, “KPop.” The forthcoming launch is for his Air Jordan 1 Low Golf sneakers. Here’s the release date for the neutral olive sneakers.

According to Esquire, Scott’s Air Jordan 1 Low Golf sneakers in the neutral olive color scheme will be released this Friday, October 13. The sneakers will be exclusively available via Nike’s SNKRS app. However, the outlet does note that a few global stockists will offer it to their customers. The sneakers will reportedly retail for $170.

During an appearance on ESPN’s The Jump, Scott opened up about his love for sneakers. When asked by host Rachel Nichols what inspired his widely successful leap into sneaker designing, he replied, “I’ve always liked sneakers. I’ve always been a fan of Jordans and Nikes. So, just being able to curate, design, and put different aesthetics that I like into my everyday life as well as things I’ve seen growing up as a kid, it’s fire to me.”

The neutral olive Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG Golf will be available beginning October 13 within Nike’s SNKRS app. Find more information here.