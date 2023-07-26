Travis Scott is getting involved with a new film titled Circus Maximus after he revealed the trailer for it during his recent set at Rolling Loud Miami. Not only is he set to direct the project, but Scott will act in it as well.

Several other well-known directors are attached to the movie, including Harmony Korine (Spring Breakers), Gaspar Noe, Nicolas Winding Refn (Drive), Kahlil Joseph, and Valdimar Jóhannsson.

According to Variety, A24 is not involved with the film, despite their logo being on a poster that Scott posted. The film’s release is tied to Scott’s new album, Utopia, both of which drop Thursday at midnight.

Circus Maximus‘ runtime is an hour and fifteen minutes. Fans can watch it at various AMC theaters across the country. According to the description, the site reads: “The film is a surreal and psychedelic journey, uniting a collective of visionary filmmakers from around the world in a kaleidoscopic exploration of human experience and the power of soundscapes.”

“Travis Scott takes his audience on a mind-bending visual odyssey across the globe, woven together by the speaker rattling sounds of his highly anticipated upcoming album ‘Utopia,'” it adds.

Tickets for the movie can be found here.

Check out the trailer for Scott’s Circus Maximus above.