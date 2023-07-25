Travis Scott’s New Album ‘Utopia’: Everything We Know So Far

Travis Scott is gearing up for his new album, Utopia, and fans are extremely excited. Over the past few years, he has been teasing the project. In 2020, he had posted “See you in Utopia,” but it took a while for it to come out — likely due to the Astroworld controversy. Here is more of what to expect from Utopia.

Release Date During his recent set at Rolling Loud Miami, he teased that it would potentially be dropping this Friday, July 28. Scott has also confirmed this in a Twitter post today, with more information hinted to be revealed later today, when he regains service. UTOPIA

JULY 28th

SEE YOU IN UTOPIA — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) July 25, 2023 Tracklist The tracklist for Travis Scott’s Utopia is still TBD. However, he has treated the Houston Astros to an early preview of the record as of a few weeks ago.

Singles Scott recently dropped the first single, “K-Pop,” which was a collaboration with Bad Bunny and The Weeknd. He had previously previewed it during a showcase in mid-May. Tour He has also teased a potential tour tied to the album. During the music video for “K-Pop,” an Easter egg was spotted that reads “Utopia stadium tour rehearsal.”