In recent years, Kanye West-related headlines have very rarely been related to music. However, in recent weeks, the chatter has primarily centered around Vultures, the forthcoming joint album between him and Ty Dolla Sign, a work that has been delayed numerous times. On January 23, West shared that Vultures will be a three-part project, with the first part due out on February 9.

But before releasing new music, West dipped into his existing discography as a surprise performer during the second-to-last stop on Travis Scott’s Utopia — Circus Maximus Tour in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday, January 31. Wearing a Jason mask, he performed “All Of The Lights” and “Runaway” from his 2010 beloved No. 1 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy — as well as several other tracks, including the unreleased “Vultures.” Several videos circulated on X (formerly Twitter). One such video captured Ye confirming the aforementioned February 9 release date for Vultures.

Kanye West’s setlist at Travis Scott’s CIRCUS MAXIMUS Orlando show • Runaway

• Vultures

• Fade

• Can’t Tell Me Nothing

• All Of The Lights

• Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1 pic.twitter.com/hEZUJITcwG — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) February 1, 2024

Earlier Wednesday, Ye’s daughter, North West, was reportedly spotted wearing a graphic tee displaying an updated Vultures Vol. 1 tracklist, as seen below.