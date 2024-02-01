kanye west skechers
A Masked Kanye West Surprisingly Performed With Travis Scott At The ‘Utopia: Circus Maximus Tour’ In Orlando

In recent years, Kanye West-related headlines have very rarely been related to music. However, in recent weeks, the chatter has primarily centered around Vultures, the forthcoming joint album between him and Ty Dolla Sign, a work that has been delayed numerous times. On January 23, West shared that Vultures will be a three-part project, with the first part due out on February 9.

But before releasing new music, West dipped into his existing discography as a surprise performer during the second-to-last stop on Travis Scott’s Utopia — Circus Maximus Tour in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday, January 31. Wearing a Jason mask, he performed “All Of The Lights” and “Runaway” from his 2010 beloved No. 1 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy — as well as several other tracks, including the unreleased “Vultures.” Several videos circulated on X (formerly Twitter). One such video captured Ye confirming the aforementioned February 9 release date for Vultures.

Earlier Wednesday, Ye’s daughter, North West, was reportedly spotted wearing a graphic tee displaying an updated Vultures Vol. 1 tracklist, as seen below.

1. “Everybody” Feat. Charlie Wilson
2. “Back To Me” Feat. Freddie Gibbs & Quavo
3. “Fuk Sum” Feat. Playboi Carti & Quavo
4. “Time Moving Slow”
5. “Beg Forgiveness” Feat. Chris Brown
6. “Do It” Feat. YG
7. “Paid” Feat. Future
8. “Timbo Freestyle”
9. “Slide” Feat. James Blake
10. “Promotion” Feat. Future
11. “Vultures” Feat. Bump J & Lil Durk
12. “Love Love Love”
13. “Talking” Feat. North West
14. “Hoodrat”
15. “River” Feat. Young Thug & Leon Bridges
16. “Gun To My Head” Feat. Kid Cudi
17. “Take Off Your Dress”
18. “Dead” Feat. Future & Lil Durk

Young Thug is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

