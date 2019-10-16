Travis Scott May Need Surgery After Injuring His Knee At Rolling Loud

This past weekend, Travis Scott was one of the biggest artists performing at Rolling Loud New York. While his set was well-received, it wasn’t without issue. At one point while jumping around, he landed on his leg wrong and was visibly hobbled by the injury, but nonetheless, he continued the show. It turns out that Scott may have actually sustained a fairly serious injury: TMZ reports that Scott visited orthopedic specialist Dr. Neal ElAttrache at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute, and he was apparently diagnosed with a dislocated knee (more specifically, a stretch or tear in the patellar tendon).

Doctors reportedly would like to wait another day or two before determining whether the knee will heal on its own or whether Scott will need surgery to fix the issue. Apparently, though, Scott would prefer to go the surgical route, so he can get back to full health more quickly and return to playing basketball as soon as he’s able to.

Despite his knee, Scott has a lot to be happy about at the moment. His new single, “Highest In The Room,” just became his first song to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and to celebrate, he gave away free t-shirts to his fans.