Lollapalooza has called Chicago home for the better part of this millennium, but it also has a rich history in other locations as well. Lollapalooza has hosted festivals in South America for years now, and today, the lineups for the Chile, Argentina, and Brazil editions were announced.

The fests take place in March and April, and they will be headlined by an A-list trio: Guns N’ Roses, Travis Scott, and The Strokes. Even the second line of star-studded artists — featuring Lana Del Rey, Martin Garrix, and Gwen Stefani — would be worth the trip. As the font gets smaller, the quality of artists does not, with Vampire Weekend, The Lumineers, Kacey Musgraves, Cage The Elephant, Brockhampton, James Blake, Armin Van Buuren, Alan Walker, Illenium, Rezz, Madeon, Rex Orange County, Rita Ora, Charli XCX, King Princess, Lauv, Hayley Kiyoko, and Jaden Smith all set to perform at the festival as well.

Our South American #Lolla family has revealed their 2020 Lineups! Grab your passport and get ready to party in the Southern Hemisphere at @lollapaloozaar, @LollapaloozaBr & @lollapaloozacl! 🇦🇷🇧🇷🇨🇱🛫🌎🥳 pic.twitter.com/GKlAUj35mk — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) October 10, 2019

For several artists — such as Scott, Stefani, and Curry — the festivals will mark their South American debuts. Lollapalooza Argentina, which is the festival’s seventh edition, and Lollapalooza Chile, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary, will run concurrently from March 27 to 29, while the ninth edition of Lollapalooza Brazil will run a week later, from April 3 to 5.

Learn more about Lollapalooza’s South American festivals and get tickets here.

Some artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.