The Family Of A 9-Year-Old Trampled At Astroworld Sues Travis Scott

Travis Scott and Live Nation have been named as defendants in a slew of lawsuits stemming from the tragedy at Astroworld Festival this past weekend but the latest confirmed suit is among the most saddening. The family of Ezra Blount, a nine-year-old who was trampled during Scott’s headlining set on Friday night, filed a negligence lawsuit against the rapper and Live Nation, according to Rolling Stone.

Ezra was reportedly sitting on his father Treston’s shoulders when the crowd surged toward the stage, crushing Treston to the point he passed out and lost track of his son. The family located Ezra at a nearby hospital after the show listed as a John Doe. According to the suit filed by the family, “He is currently in an induced coma on life support and has severe liver, kidney, and brain damage. To his young, growing body, these injuries will have life-long effects, impairing his quality of life and ability to grow and thrive.” The lawsuit seeks $1 million in damages.

The lawsuit also cites a report that the concert continued long after city officials declared a “mass casualty event” at the concert, a number that was reported as being around 37 minutes. The Blount family’s lawsuit is just one of 20, with that number projected to continue rising as more victims come forward.