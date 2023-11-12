Trippie Redd recently canceled his Take Me Away Tour, much to the disappointment of the fans who had tickets. However, in a new video on social media, the rapper revealed the explanation about why he did — and he has a very valid reason: he had a kid.

“You guys have been talking about tour and why I canceled it, you want an explanation so boom,” Trippie Redd said, as he filmed himself smoking. “I’m dropping a project named Saint Michael, right? What if I was to tell you that’s my son’s name and I canceled tour because I had to deliver my son.”

“Life be life-ing,” he added. “Y’all sitting there bashing me, saying all this crazy stuff and here I’m just bringing my child into the world, you know?”

The timing also lines up perfectly, as Trippie recently dropped his new EP on Friday, November 10. He confirmed that his son’s full name is Saint Michael White, as he also shared a picture of him in an Instagram story. The baby is seen in a cozy green matching outfit, complete with a hat, as he has a tiny binky.

Check out Trippie Redd’s video where he revealed he’s a new father, and the first photo of his son, below.

Trippie Redd shares photo of his newborn child pic.twitter.com/MrnMRaZL13 — No Jumper (@nojumper) November 11, 2023