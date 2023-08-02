Trippie Redd’s ‘A Love Letter To You 5’: Everything We Know So Far

Trippie Redd is gearing up for his upcoming album, A Love Letter To You 5. Over the years, Trippie’s Love Letter series has become a favorite among his fan base, as he delivers poignant accounts of love and heartbreak, and the emotional and mental consequences of both. We’ve put together a nifty little guide, featuring everything to know about A Love Letter To You 5‘s impending release.

Release date A Love Letter To You 5 is out 8/4 via 10K Projects. Find more information here. Tracklist You can see the A Love Letter To You 5 tracklist below 1. “Take Me Away” Feat. Corbin

2. “Last Days”

3. “Thy Motion”

4. “How You Alive”

5. “Thinking Bout You”

6. “Praying 4 Love”

7. “Reality”

8. “A Feeling” Feat. Skye Morales

9. “Romantic Fantasy”

10. “I’m Mad At Me” Feat. Lil Wayne

11. “Closed Doors” Feat. Roddy Ricch

12. “Action”

13. “Left 4 Dead”

14. “Wind” Feat. The Kid LAROI

15. “Helicopter” Feat. Tommy Lee Sparta

16. “Took My Breath Away” Feat. Skye Morales

17. “Flowers” Feat. Bryson Tiller

18. “The Hate”

19. “Trip McKnight”

Features According to the recently revealed tracklist, fans can look forward to collaborations with Corbin, Skye Morales, Lil Wayne, Roddy Ricch, The Kid LAROI, Tommy Lee Sparta, and Bryson Tiller. Artwork You can see the artwork for A Love Letter To You 5 below.