Trippie Redd’s ‘A Love Letter To You 5’: Everything We Know So Far

Trippie Redd is gearing up for his upcoming album, A Love Letter To You 5. Over the years, Trippie’s Love Letter series has become a favorite among his fan base, as he delivers poignant accounts of love and heartbreak, and the emotional and mental consequences of both.
We’ve put together a nifty little guide, featuring everything to know about A Love Letter To You 5‘s impending release.
Release date
A Love Letter To You 5 is out 8/4 via 10K Projects. Find more information here.
Tracklist
You can see the A Love Letter To You 5 tracklist below
1. “Take Me Away” Feat. Corbin
2. “Last Days”
3. “Thy Motion”
4. “How You Alive”
5. “Thinking Bout You”
6. “Praying 4 Love”
7. “Reality”
8. “A Feeling” Feat. Skye Morales
9. “Romantic Fantasy”
10. “I’m Mad At Me” Feat. Lil Wayne
11. “Closed Doors” Feat. Roddy Ricch
12. “Action”
13. “Left 4 Dead”
14. “Wind” Feat. The Kid LAROI
15. “Helicopter” Feat. Tommy Lee Sparta
16. “Took My Breath Away” Feat. Skye Morales
17. “Flowers” Feat. Bryson Tiller
18. “The Hate”
19. “Trip McKnight”
Features
According to the recently revealed tracklist, fans can look forward to collaborations with Corbin, Skye Morales, Lil Wayne, Roddy Ricch, The Kid LAROI, Tommy Lee Sparta, and Bryson Tiller.
Artwork
You can see the artwork for A Love Letter To You 5 below.
Singles
So far, Trippie has released “Took My Breath Away” and “Last Days” as singles from A Love Letter To You 5.
Tour
Trippie will embark on the Take Me Away Tour beginning this fall. He will be joined by by special guests LUCKI, D.Savage, Ekkstacy, Jean Dawson and K Sauve. You can see the list of dates below, and purchase tickets here.
08/31 — Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater
09/02 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
09/04 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL
09/05 — Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
09/07 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
09/08 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
09/09 — Hartford, CT @ The XFINITY Theatre
09/10 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
09/12 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/13 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
09/14 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
09/16 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
09/17 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
09/18 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
09/21 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
09/22 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/23 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
09/26 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavillion
09/28 — Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
10/01 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
10/02 — San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum
10/06 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
10/09 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater